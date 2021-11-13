First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 5,367 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,437,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $19,835,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 31.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,487,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the period. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.2% in the second quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC now owns 297,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,407,000 after buying an additional 20,092 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW stock opened at $230.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.52. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $197.63 and a twelve month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total value of $1,418,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

