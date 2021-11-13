First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 328.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 76.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $117.28 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $73.88 and a 1 year high of $123.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

