First Trust Advisors LP Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.60.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $456.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $459.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

