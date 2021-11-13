First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $513.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $548.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

