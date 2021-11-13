First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,178 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Hope Bancorp worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 419,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 479,580 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 135,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.