First Trust Advisors LP Sells 10,694 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of AAON worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $77.49 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 0.59.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $44,988.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

