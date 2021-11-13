First Trust Advisors LP Sells 12,834 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.14% of Greif worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of GEF opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.01.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

