First Trust Advisors LP Sells 15,103 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Freshpet worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $124.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.12. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.30 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.23.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

