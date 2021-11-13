First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,715 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,455,000 after purchasing an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $46,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,901,000 after purchasing an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total value of $1,142,784.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $269.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $161.35 and a 12-month high of $269.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

