First Trust Advisors LP Sells 71,904 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 71,904 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.14. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

