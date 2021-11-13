First Trust Advisors LP Sells 9,144 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Exponent worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,620,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after purchasing an additional 52,180 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exponent by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,611,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 54,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,254,000 after purchasing an additional 36,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $804,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,196.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $124.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.24 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

