First Trust Advisors LP Takes $4.38 Million Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 655,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.98% of PennantPark Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 33.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNNT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

