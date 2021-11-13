Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Position Boosted by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $100.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $94.39 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,340,429 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

