Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.00 and traded as high as C$1.10. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 3,327,275 shares traded.

FCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$646.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 20.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

