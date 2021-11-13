Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,732 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Five9 worth $36,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 215,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

