FLETA (FLETA) Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $14.89 million and $1.10 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded 17% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00223081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086014 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

