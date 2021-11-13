Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,046 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.23% of Flexsteel Industries worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 296,443 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLXS stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In related news, Director Kathryn P. Dickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 3,391 shares of company stock worth $94,078 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

