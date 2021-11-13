Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,616 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.47% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

IEUS stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.49 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48.

