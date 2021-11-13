Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 108.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 239,645 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 87,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after buying an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FLO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.77%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

