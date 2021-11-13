Flux (FLUX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $27.45 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 128.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $2.58 or 0.00003998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market cap of $566.03 million and approximately $27.45 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00307656 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00102971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00147073 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000138 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 219,093,792 coins. The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

