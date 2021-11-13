Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 175,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,764. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Flux Power alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.