Font Price Tops $2.22 on Exchanges (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Font coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00003447 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Font has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Font has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,557.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00222889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FONT is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

