Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Releases Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 277,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,078. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMTX. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

