FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,344 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of FormFactor worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.70 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

