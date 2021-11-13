Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.90% of Forte Biosciences worth $17,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 557,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 74,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 415,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBRX shares. Truist downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.13.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of Forte Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBRX opened at $3.36 on Friday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

