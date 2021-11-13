Fortuna (FOTA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $30.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $290,228.77 and $30.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortuna has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna (FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

