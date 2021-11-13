Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,806 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Fortuna Silver Mines worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $3.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.22. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

