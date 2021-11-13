Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.19. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 63,212 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 million, a P/E ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $134,940. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

