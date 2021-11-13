Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FYBR. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $100,382,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $11,160,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $52,523,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

