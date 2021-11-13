FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.41

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.41 and traded as high as $20.77. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 4,427 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

