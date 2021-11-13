FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) & Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Critical Survey

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefónica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Telefónica pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF N/A N/A N/A Telefónica 25.42% 12.28% 2.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Telefónica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 3 4 3 0 2.00

Telefónica has a consensus target price of $3.40, suggesting a potential downside of 25.11%. Given Telefónica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and Telefónica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF $2.49 billion 0.01 -$191.00 million N/A N/A Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.52 $1.81 billion $2.16 2.10

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF.

Summary

Telefónica beats FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

