Function X Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Function X has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $480.69 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00001820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,736.59 or 1.01681300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00050025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00038115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00593221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000137 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.