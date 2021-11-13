Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Cap of $419,455.61

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a market cap of $419,455.61 and approximately $2,327.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00072225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00074215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00097439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,077.16 or 1.00492115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.37 or 0.07140948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.