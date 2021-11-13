Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $41.75

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.75 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 34.20 ($0.45). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 145,619 shares changing hands.

Separately, Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 102 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Futura Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

