FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Issued By National Bank Financial

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akumin in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKU. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akumin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Clarus Securities increased their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

AKU stock opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akumin in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

