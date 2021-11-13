FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Polymetal International plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Polymetal International in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Polymetal International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AUCOY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Polymetal International stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.04. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

