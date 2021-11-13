FY2021 EPS Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Cut by Piper Sandler

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.48. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

adidas stock opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $199.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

