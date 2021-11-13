FY2021 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.92). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.70) earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

AMC opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $37.47.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 960,802 shares of company stock worth $37,849,994 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

