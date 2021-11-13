FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($8.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($7.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,150,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,356,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

