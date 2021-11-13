FY2021 EPS Estimates for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Increased by Analyst

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $501.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $12.23.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 86,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 95,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

