FY2021 EPS Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.56) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.73). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.23% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of AVEO stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $18.24.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 53,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.