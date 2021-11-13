FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.38) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.33). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.90) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

AXSM opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

