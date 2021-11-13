FYDcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $36,310.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000028 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 594,278,761 coins and its circulating supply is 564,275,736 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

