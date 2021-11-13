Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GANX traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 210,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,653. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gain Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Gain Therapeutics worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

