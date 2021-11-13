Gas Price Reaches $8.71 on Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Gas coin can now be bought for $8.71 or 0.00013623 BTC on popular exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $88.26 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gas has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00073098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00074282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00097961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.11 or 0.07205358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,973.69 or 0.99922465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

