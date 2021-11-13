Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock Holdings Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of Gates Industrial worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,829 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,786,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 785.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 536,151 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTES stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GTES has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

