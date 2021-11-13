GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.18

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.18 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.41), with a volume of 669,869 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £951.02 million and a PE ratio of -67.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 341.00 and a quick ratio of 341.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently -4.66%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

