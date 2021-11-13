Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $181.79 million and $11.13 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00225670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00087526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 181,968,140 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

