Gems (GEM) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Gems has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $416,810.73 and approximately $28,764.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gems Coin Profile

GEM is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

