Gems Reaches Market Capitalization of $412,398.15 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 13th. Gems has a market cap of $412,398.15 and approximately $29,010.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Gems coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00225485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087169 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

